Presidential house fully powered by green energy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the one megawatt Solar PV (photovoltaic) panels at the Presidential house, making it among one of the few presidencies in the world fully powered by green energy.

The solarization project, under the President’s Green Initiative, has been kicked off in partnership with Engro Corporation with a net-metering system that is contributing 100% surplus energy to the national grid.

The initiative will lead to an annual decrease of 1450 tons of CO2 emissions and an annual contribution of Rs 32 million to the national exchequer.

Pakistan remains committed to realizing the untapped renewable energy potential, in hydro, solar, and wind.

Pakistan is to shift its energy mix to 60 percent clean energy by 2030.