More than 85,000 animals reach Karachi’s cattle market for Eid

KARACHI: More than 85,000 sacrificial animals from across the country have reached Karachi’s cattle market, located at the Superhighway.

The 900 acre market was formally inaugurated on June 10, and according to the administration animals from Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Sheikhpura, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Quetta and other cities are available.

Both the buyers and the seller have been asked to comply with the Covid-19 SOPs, and announcements are being repeated in the market through a loudspeaker.

The Ministry of Health announced the Covid guidelines that are to be followed on Eid. The ministry also showed their concerns that the cattle market might become a source for the virus to spread.

“Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,”

They have also made it clear that those selling and purchasing the animals should be vaccinated.

According to the guidelines the Eid-ul-Azha congregations should also become a mass spreader which is why the government has asked people to refrain from attending family functions.