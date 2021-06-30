Karachi among most stressful urban centers

Recently, German company “ VAAY” conducted a study listing the least stressful and most stressful cities in the world. The study used a variety of factors to come to a conclusion, analysing a variety of indicators across governance, environment, finance and health to determine which cities were most and less stressful. The total cities that were measured were 100.

Among these 100 cities, Karachi ranks 93, making it in the top 10 list in the most stressful cities in the world, being just above Moscow ( 94), Baghdad ( 96) and Kabul ( 95). Karachi has a total score of 36.6, particularly lacking in safety and security, gender equality, socio-political stability (VAAY). New Delhi in India sits at number 97, while Mumbai, also in India sits in the last position, with a total score of 1.

The capital of Iceland, Reykjavik, ranks the highest and is followed by Bern, (Switzerland), Helsinki, (Finland), Wellington, (New Zealand), Melbourne (Australia), Oslo (Norway)

Copenhagen (Denmark) Innsbruck (Austria) Hanover (Germany) and Graz (Austria).