Malaika Arora gets her second dose of vaccine

The Indian government has begun the immunization drive against COVID-19. Numerous Bollywood VIPs have been vaccinated including one of the most known Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. She shared pictures on her Instagram while getting her second vaccination.

On Tuesday, the Dabangg actor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram in which she was at the vaccination center in Bandra. Different pictures see her with staff individuals from the emergency clinic. The entertainer even urged her fans to get vaccinated and offered her thanks towards the frontline health workers.

She wrote a note in the caption that read, “Like I always say we are in this together. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated.”

“No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing!” the Indian actor continued.

Many fans commented under her post that they were happy to know that she was safe and has gotten her second shot.