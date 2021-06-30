Pakistan reports lowest fresh Covid cases in nine months

Pakistan on Tuesday reported the lowest number of fresh cases Since October 25, 2020, as 735 people contracted the infection, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The country reported the lowest coronavirus cases in a single day since October 25, when 707 new cases of the infection were reported in a single day. Twenty-three people passed away from the infection on Tuesday, as per the NCOC, while the positivity rate stands at 1.78%.

Pakistan conducted a total 41,133 tests across the country on Monday, said the NCOC. The total caseload of the country has increased 956,392 while there are 32,153 active cases of infection in Pakistan. Deaths across Pakistan from coronavirus have increased to 22,254 while the total recoveries have risen to 901,985, as per the NCOC.

The NCOC on Tuesday was apprised that the country so far has received 21.13 million doses of different types of Covid-19 vaccines out of which over 17 million doses have been procured on payment. The forum discussed roll out plan of three million doses of SinoVac vaccine arrived from China through procurement plan for the month of June. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti briefed the forum on efforts put in for procurement plan of vaccines out of allotted budget of US $ 1.2 billion. The forum expressed satisfaction on the availability of vaccine in the country. It was also once again reiterated that all federating units could procure vaccine at their end.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Tuesday issued guidelines for Eidul Azha in line with the government’s coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). According to the government, the document has been issued to provide health guidelines to the general public as well as buyers and sellers to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 through social distancing and preventive measures during the slaughtering of animals and during Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. With regards to the Eid prayers, the guidelines said that while the Eidgah is an open-air space outside a mosque or other open grounds where Eid prayers are performed, if these places get crowded with worshippers, it can accelerate the spread of Covid-19. “These guidelines propose measures to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha while minimising the risk of acquiring and transmitting infection,” it said.