Ogra recommends Rs 6 per litre hike in petrol price

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has prepared a summary, seeking an increase in petrol prices from July 01.

According to sources privy to the decision, the regulator has recommended an increase in petrol price by Rs6 per litre. The authority has suggested an increase of Rs3 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel. According to sources, the fuel prices may increase further if the petroleum levy is increased to Rs30.

Any final decision on the hike in petrol prices would be made after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal government on June 1 increased the price of petrol by Rs2.13 per litre. The government had approved Rs2.13 per litre increase on petrol and Rs1.79 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil was increased up to Rs1.89 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs2.03 per litre. The current price of petrol stands at Rs110.69 per litre, whereas the per litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs112.55, Rs81.89, and Rs79.68, respectively.