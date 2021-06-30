APC under PML-N to take place on July 5

All Parties Conference (APC) by opposition on a set of issues including electoral reforms, Afghan situation and resolution of problems will take place on July 05. All opposition parties including PPP, JI and representatives of legal fraternity and civil society will participate in this meeting. According to sources the APC will be held in Islamabad under PML-N on July 5. The heads of all the parties will sit together to discuss the issues including electoral reforms, national challenges and Afghan issue besides putting before the nation the solution to the problems facing the country. A committee has been constituted under PML-N MNA Ayyaz Sadiq to contact all the smaller and larger parties of opposition which will make all arrangements for holding APC.

PDM component parties heads meeting has also been convened on July 5.