No annual examinations for students from Class Prep-VII; FDE notifies

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has notified on Tuesday that there will be no annual examinations for the students from Class Prep to VII and all the students shall be promoted to the next respective class.

However 04 formative/classroom assessments per subject of every student must be kept in school record duly verified by respective head of institutions.

Out of the total four assessments (carrying 100 percent marks), each assessment will comprise of 25 percent marks.

This was announced by FDE through a notification issued here titled `Promotion Policy for Class I to VIII for Academic Session 2020-21’.

According to the promotion policy announced for Class VIII, the in house examinations shall be conducted by the respective head of institution as per centralized date sheet. Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject shall be 35 percent for this academic year only.

The policy stated that the percentage marks of each subject shall be entered in the institutional examination record and no students shall be retained in the previous class whatsoever the result may be.

Students obtained overall 55 percent aggregates in Class VIII examinations shall have unrestricted choice to opt for either Science group or Humanities.

According to the schedule of results 2021-22 (new Academic Session) issued by the FDE, the result of Class VIII should be declared on July 30 or 31, 2021.Summer vacations for students only will be from July 18 to August 1 while commencement of new academic session will be from August 2, 2021.

FDE has further directed the heads of institutions to ensure provision of school leaving certificate to the desiring students (Pre I-VII) with status of promoted to next classes respectively.

All Area Education Officers are advised by FDE to ensure implementation of these instructions in all Islamabad Model Schools/ Colleges of their respective sectors in true letter and spirit.

Summer vacations

The summer vacations will be observed in all the educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) from July 18 to August 1.

This was announced through a notification issued by FDE on Tuesday which has been circulated among all the heads of the educational institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the schedule of summer vacation has been changed this year with shortening the vacation period due to the unusual circumstances amid COVID-19 pandemic in the country.