Horse-mounted police patrol reintroduced in Peshawar

The Peshawar division police have reintroduced the horse-mounted squad for quick response in the city cantonment areas and in the first phase the force on Tuesday started patrolling Saddr area. The SSP Peshawar said that the resumption of historic police patrolling on horses will provide people the feel of police presence around them all the time. The horse-mounted police will be patrolling Peshawar city Cantonment. In phase-I, there would be eight horse units in two contingents that will patrol the city. Recently, Walled City Authority Lahore (WCLA) resumed the ceremonial Kotwal police inside Delhi Gate to resume the colonial and Mughal-era police force.













