COVID-19 national tally of active cases drops below 33 thousands

The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,153 with 735 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 784 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-three corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 23 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab and followed by Sindh. Out of the total 23 deaths, 11 of them died while under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,946 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 1.78 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 19 percent, Bahawalpur 20 percent and Multan 27 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 52 percent, Rawalpindi 17 percent, Karachi 25 percent and Multan19 percent.

Around 253 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 41,133 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,419 in Sindh, 17,131 in Punjab, 9,187 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,989 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 603 in Balochistan, 402 in GB, and 402 in AJK.

Around 901,985 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 956,392 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,256, Balochistan 27,083, GB 6,060, ICT 82,619, KP 137,831, Punjab 346,036 and Sindh 336,507. About 22,254 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,427 people perished in Sindh, nine of them died in hospitals on Monday.

Some 10,740 people died in Punjab with 11 deaths occurring in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,311 people died in KP, three of them died in hospitals, 776 individuals died in ICT, 307 people died in Balochistan, 111 infected people perished in GB and 582 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,502,023 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,201 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.