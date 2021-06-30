Tiktokers’ murder: Court to indict suspects on July 6

A sessions court will indict suspects in four TikTokers’ murder case on July 6. A judicial magistrate on Tuesday provided copies of a charge-sheet to the suspects’ lawyers and referred the case to the relevant additional district and sessions judge for their trial.

Notices were issued to all suspects to ensure their presence before the sessions court on July 6 for indictment.

On February 1, four TikTokers identified as Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain were killed by unidentified armed men near Anklesaria Hospital. A female suspect, Sawera, who too is a TikToker, was arrested in the case but was later released on bail.

According to the police, Sawera was arrested on the basis of call data record (CDR) and location of her mobile phone. She was in contact with the main suspect, Rehman.