Punjab Police Complaint Center number changes to 1787

The Police Complaints center number in Punjab has been changed from 8787 to 1787.

AIG Complaints Dr. Muhammad Rizwan while giving a briefing about improving of process of redressal of citizens’ grievances and implementation of SOPs at Central Police office, said that the new number of Police Complaint Center is 1787 and for the convenience and awareness of the citizens, special attention should be paid to the advertisement of 1787 so that more and more citizens can register their complaints through 1787 instead of 8787.

The AIG was giving the briefing during a training workshop of focal persons for Police Complaint Center 1787 and PMDU on the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Dr Rizwan said that no effort should be spared in resolving every application received on Prime Minister Portal (PMDU) and 1787 Complaint Center as per SOPs and no application should be filed without satisfying the citizens or fulfilling the legal requirements. Dr. Mohammad Rizwan said that all matters including registration of cases, investigation should be resolved within the stipulated timeline while a follow up of all applications received by call, SMS, e-mail and post should be ensured. He further said that only by improving the response rate, the atmosphere of trust between the police and the citizens can be further enhanced. Therefore, on every call received at the 1787 Complaint Center, the complainant should be treated with courtesy and effort should be made to resolve their problems with hard work and commitment.