Dawood asks traders to increase outreach through Amazon

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has asked the exporters and businessmen to take advantage of e-commerce giant Amazon to increase their outreach. In a tweet on Tuesday, the advisor said, “I would like to congratulate Image Pakistan Ltd as one of the first companies to get approval from @amazon as a seller after registration was opened from Pakistan.”

He said that the Ministry of Commerce MOC is ready to facilitate the exporters and businessmen in the process.

Earlier last month, Abdul Razak Dawood announced that Pakistan has been added to Amazon’s sellers list. “We have finally made it. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, small and medium enterprises and women entrepreneurs,” he said.

“An important milestone of the e-commerce policy has been achieved through teamwork by many people across the globe,” he had further said.