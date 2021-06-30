Provision of relief to farmers top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that provision of relief to farmers is amongst the top priorities of the government for which reforms are being introduced to the agriculture sector under a comprehensive strategy. The prime minister said this while talking to Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed record production of all crops and a strategy for upcoming crops. Besides, it was decided to organise Farmers’ Convention in Islamabad on Thursday. Meanwhile, Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Matters related to progress on ongoing IT projects, the government’s measures to increase IT exports and Karachi uplift projects came under discussion during the meeting.













