Inefficient power plants run in May: Nepra

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday observed that in-efficient power plants were run as compared to efficient power plants during May.

Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi said this while concluding a public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May. The chairman also expressed dismay over National Transmission & Despatch Company’s (NTDC) in-efficiency in the transmission system.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan, Member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and Member Balochistan Rehmatullah were also present at the hearing. The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA DISCOs in a petition sought a reduction of 12 paisas per unit for May under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The Nepra calculated a decrease of 28 paisa per unit in the tariff. The consumers would get a benefit of Rs3.60 billion on account of FCA adjustment for the month of May. The relief would be passed on to the consumer in the next month’s billing.

However, the Nepra would issue its detailed decision after reviewing all statistics. It was told that 600 MMCFD gas was provided against the demand of 800 MMCFD to the power plants.