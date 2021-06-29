Abacus Consulting Accorded President IT Award

A global leader in next-generation technology and outsourcing services, Abacus Consulting, today announced it has received the prestigious President IT Award. The award recognizes Abacus Consulting’s relentless commitment to digital innovation and contribution to the country’s economy. In the ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce (LCCI), the firm was honored for demonstrating excellence in Information Technology and digital transformation.

“I’m extremely grateful to His Excellency, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries for this recognition. This award is a testament to our innovation in providing top of the line technology solutions for our clients worldwide.’ said Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of Abacus Consulting. “We appreciate and are excited to witness the investments by the Government of Pakistan in the ICT sector. As one of the top technology companies, we already see the positive impact of these investments at various levels. Government-led technology and entrepreneurial initiatives are fueling innovation-driven economic growth. The new reforms and policies are investment-friendly and enabling a conducive environment for start-ups, SMEs, and even large enterprises to operate and grow. It’s an ideal opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute to the country’s positive growth. Honoring the efforts of LCCI, she added, “LCCI is playing an essential role in bringing together a powerful public-private sector partnership and offering more connected and inclusive space to SMEs, youth and women entrepreneurs to getting involved in meaningful initiatives, which are creating social and economic benefits at large”.

Over the last three decades, Abacus Consulting has been a leader in delivering world-class business transformation solutions to its clients and helping them drive digital innovation. Partnered with the global technology leaders such as SAP, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, UiPath, to name a few, Abacus continuously demonstrates its dedication to innovate and evolve with its clients and deepens its commitment to meet their ever-changing business challenges with best in class solutions and capabilities.

The award is also an affirmation of Abacus Consulting’s unwavering efforts to employ, develop, and engage the top talent in the country to deliver modern digital services to our clients. With its employee-friendly policies and values, the firm empowers its people to pursue their passion for tech. Attributing the award to Abacus teams across the globe, Fatima Asad-Said remarked, ‘Our commitment to delivering world-class solutions and creating value for our Clients and Partners is truly driven by our People, without whom none of this would be possible.”

The award was presented by His Excellency, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan. Dr. Arif Alvi and LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah congratulated the winners of the first edition of the LCCI IT Awards for their excellence in providing outstanding services to both domestic and international clients for winning laurels for the country in these challenging economic times.