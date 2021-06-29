BoP signs deal with NdcTech for next generation digital banking solution by Temenos

The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has signed an agreement with NdcTech, an award-winning regional partner of Temenos. The agreement was signed by Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking – BOP) & Ms. Ammara Masood (CEO & President – NdcTech).

As part of this agreement, NdcTech will be implementing the next generation digital banking solution by Temenos, that helps financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, bringing world-class front and middle office transactional capabilities. Through this implementation, Bank of Punjab will be able to provide an Omni-channel experience to its customers, accelerate digital customer onboarding, & become more agile and scalable.

Acquisition of this platform will allow the Bank of Punjab to provide fast, safe, and convenient Omni channel digital experience, making it customer centric and digital first. The Bank will invest in appropriately skilled digital ready talent and continue to transform itself through innovative technology, products and services, emulating the digital-first mindset and culture of challenger banks.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) said, “The Bank of Punjab envisions to design a unique “Banking” experience for this new Digital World.Digital Transformation is a key pillar in achieving our goal of being among the top five commercial banks of Pakistan. Our ambition is to be a progressive and a digital-first bank in the next few years and build digital products and services centered around our customers’ needs, available to them at their fingertips, all the time and everywhere. The Bank of Punjab aspires to be at the forefront of digital innovation and contribute significantly to the national financial inclusion drive. With the growth in digital banking adoption and new systems in place, The Bank of Punjab will make sure to keep a strong focus into the digital security and governance to protect its customers’ interest and information.”

Addressing the ceremony, Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking – BOP) said,”The world has seen unexpected changes in the banking customers’ behavior, engagement and the impulse which compelled a massive population to become part of the digital banking ecosystem. The Bank of Punjab envisions to design a unique “Banking” experience for this new Digital World. We believe that joining hands with NdcTech to implement state-of-the-art Digital Banking Platform by Temenos, one of the top banking software companies in the world, is pivotal to our digital strategy. We look forward to a strong partnership and shall work together to deliver the digitization promise to our customers and stakeholders.”

Ms. Ammara Masood (CEO & President – NdcTech) expressing her views on the occasion said, “We are delighted to have this opportunity of strategic cooperation with The Bank of Punjab in its drive to transform and digitize the Bank. Thanks to the leading-edge technology of Temenos for Digital Banking and NdcTech’s extensive expertise in Banking Implementations, The Bank of Punjab will be able to leverage the new possibilities of digital banking, and to provide its customers with modern user experiences based on the leading-edge Infinity platform. We are delighted with the opportunity to work with BOP who share our approach to innovation and we will help BOP to use the latest technologies for the benefit of their clients as a natural and integral part of our efforts.”