Pakistan earns $1708m from IT services’ export in 10 months

Pakistan earned $1708.120 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first ten months of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 45.88 percent as compared to $1170.920 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 48.72 percent as it surged from $902.710 million last year to $1342.500 million during July-April (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 27.65 percent, from $347.072 million to $443.051 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 27.89 percent, from $259.319 million to $331.652 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 75.78 percent from $1.883 million to $0.4560 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 68.04 percent from $1.452 million to $0.464 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 93.48 percent from $292.984 million to $566.877 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review also increased by 62 percent by going up from $2 million to $3.24 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 66.51 percent, from $1.06 million to $1.765 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 56.91 percent, from $0.940 million to $1.475 million.