Bitcoin jumps to $36,274 as crypto market cap gains 7.7pc

The prices of major cryptocurrencies remained on an upward slide for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the capitalisation of the crypto market reaching $1.53 trillion with an increase of 7.7 percent as of 13:50 GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, jumped to $36,274 after gaining 6.01 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $679 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price gained 10.96 percent to reach $2,224. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $259 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 15.63 percent to reach $0.727. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $72.7 billion after this increase. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.41 with a 7.54 percent gain in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $45.4 billion with this increase. Similarly, Dogecoin (Doge) gained 7.56 percent to reach $0.271. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $35.2 billion. Bitcoin price has been in a massive consolidation phase showing no bias whatsoever. On the other hand, Ethereum price shows an affinity to move higher.













