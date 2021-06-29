Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying Hole album cover

Celebrity feud alert: Courtney Love vs…Olivia Rodrigo? The 56-year-old grunge rocker and wife of the late Kurt Cobain is accusing the 18-year-old “drivers license” singer and former Disney Channel star of copying, without giving credit, the cover of her band Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This in a promotional photo for the teen’s upcoming SOUR Prom concert film. Both images feature a prom queen wearing a tiara and streaked mascara and holding a bouquet of flowers.

“Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo,” Courtney wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 24, alongside a photo of Olivia’s promo, which the teen shared on her own page a day earlier.

Olivia responded, “Love u and live through this sooooo much.” Courtney then replied, “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note.”

The Hole album cover was shot by photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who told Another magazine in 2019 that Courtney “had the idea of re-enacting the scene of the movie Carrie, which I loved, too.”

Many people responded to Courtney’s comments about Olivia’s photo, which the rocker shared on Instagram and Facebook.

“You did it best though babe,” read a message from the grunge band Garbage on Instagram. “Always and forever.”

Courtney responded, “@garbage can prefer the version of my idea that she likes best. You’re lucky that she walked through fire for you now and is the revolutionary she is. Allowing your life to be embodied and frail currently… Keep your ageist sexism to yourself there!”

On Facebook, the rocker wrote, “I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd note . I sure hope it’s long . Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see . Yes this is rude. Rage inducing ? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens ? I’d be real rich !”

Also on Facebook, a fan wrote to Courtney, “This is a silly thing to get mad about. Artists steal all the time…Plus she’s a kid. Why not be proud of the impact you have on her and others, instead of sniping at someone paying homage or borrowing one of your ideas?”

The rocker replied, “I am both . Your version isn’t mine . Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it . I’m not angry . It happens all the time to me . And he really I’m very gracious or say nothing . But this was bad form . That’s not bullying or bomb throwing . This persons music has nothing to do with my life . Possibly never will . It was rude And I gave every right to stick up for my work . Don’t gatekeep me ! I’m honorable as f–k to my fellow artists , and I expect the same.”