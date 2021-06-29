‘Toofaan’ to release on Amazon Prime Video

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video next month.

The upcoming much-awaited and anticipated sports drama, Toofaan trailer will be out on June 30, 2021.

On the official account of Amazon Prime Video, the new poster of ‘Toofan’ was unveiled! Featuring a very distressed boxer, Farhan Akhtar with a very moving backdrop of his love, struggles and support in one!

Farhan Akhtar on his social media shared, “Dil mein koi aag phirse jaagi hai Tann mein soya lahoo aankhein malta hai Ik zid apna rasta dhoond rahi hai Toofaan jo tham sa gaya tha phir chalta hai #Toofaan Trailer out tomorrow at 12 PM #ToofaanOnPrime”

Fans are looking forward to experiencing the thrill and excitement of this amazing sports drama which will probably be the best this year will have. The film was earlier supposed to release in May but because of the pandemic and surge in COVID cases, makers decided to push it for July 16 release.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and presented by Amazon Prime Video, Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Toofaan will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16, 2021.