Indo-Pak rivalry in Afghanistan

Indo-Pak tensions threaten to overshadow the reckless American exit from the Afghan quagmire. Not least because India is engaging in clandestine meetings with the Afghan Taliban in Doha; reportedly twice this month, as confirmed by the External Affairs minister. Though Subrahmanyam Jaishankar denies reports that he met Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar. Ditto the alleged Taliban quip that relations with New Delhi will not be based on Pakistan’s wishes.

Be that as it may, Islamabad has rightly rightly denounced the secret powwows. Indeed, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf went as far as saying that India ought to be ashamed of itself. After all, the country has always remained steadfast in its refusal to dialogue with the Taliban since the group was not willing to talk to Kabul. That position hasn’t altered. So what explains the Indian change of geo-strategic heart?

The world’s so-called largest democracy is keen to reach out to all actors, keeping one eye firmly on the post-US scenario. Or so New Delhi would have everyone and their cat believe. But hiss beneath the surface and the more likely answer is that it wants some policy assurances from any new political set-up. The subtext being that the Afghan Taliban would naturally tilt towards Pakistan. Had India engaged in public multilateral diplomacy it would know that Islamabad’s appeals to the group to sit down at the Kabul negotiating table fell on deaf ears.

When seen through Pakistani eyes, it looks a lot like New Delhi is abandoning President Ashraf Ghani in his hour of need – despite his allowing Afghan soil to be used by Indian proxies to target this country. This is to say nothing of Islamabad long decrying how both the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies fund the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Of course, this message might have been better coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (MOFA). Dr Yusuf is still a relative political lightweight and his words do not carry as much weight. In fact, it still remains unclear as to why the MOFA left him to defend himself over PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s baseless allegations over clandestine meetings with Israeli officials. After all, the Ministry was quick to come to the rescue of former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari over similar accusations. As for Bilawal, he would do better to put his own political house in order instead of pumping up the volume on all this white noise.

This is not the first time that India has been found with its paw in the Taliban cookie jar. As the NATO Defence College report – ‘Regional Powers and Post-NATO Afghanistan, June 2021’ – confirms. As far back as 2018, India attended a Russia-sponsored peace conference. Fast-forward to 2020, and there was a flurry of diplomacy activity. Namely, attending the formal signing of US-Taliban peace accord in Doha; as well as the inauguration of the Afghan Peace Negotiations (APN), where senior Taliban representatives were also present. And then there was the not un-small matter of Kabul giving its blessing to Indian direct engagement with the Taliban.

All of which suggests that India is doing the American bidding in the region. Sadly. *