FATF’s nefarious designs

Notwithstanding the fact that Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 action plans given by the FATF, it remains in the grey list. It has also been given a new six point action plan to remove deficiencies in Mutual Evaluation Report in order to secure exit from the list. Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reacting to the development said “there was no justification for keeping Pakistan in the grey list adding that some powers wanted to keep the country under pressure,” though he did not name those powers.

Placing Pakistan on the grey list and then persisting with it in spite of faithful implementation of almost the entire action plan given to her is not only politically motivated but also discriminatory.Official circles believe that it was unfair to undertake two different processes against Pakistan simultaneously.

Placing Pakistan on the grey list Grey List in 2018 was undoubtedly linked to global politics rather than based on an objective and realistic mechanism. The development took place on the basis of US resolution supported by its western allies.It was a time when US was pushing Pakistan ‘to do more’ and the relations between the two countries were at the lowest ebb. The move was designed to put Pakistan under pressure.

While India, which has adopted terrorism as a state policy against its foes and adversaries and has been supporting terrorist entities like Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). They have been funding them for carrying out terrorist acts within Pakistan as corroborated by the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He was caught and convicted for sponsoring acts of terrorism and support to Baloch insurgents on behalf of Indian RAW, has not been touched or even asked to change course.

Placing Pakistan on the grey list and then persisting with it in spite of faithful implementation of almost the entire action plan is not only politically motivated but also discriminatory

Kulbhushan Jadhav a serving commander in the Indian Navy was arrested on March 3, 2016 in Balochistan while crossing over from Iran in a counter-intelligence operation. He was found in possession of a valid Indian passport with a fake name of Hussain Mubarak. During the investigations Jhadav confessed that Indian intelligence agency RAW was involved in destabilising Pakistan and he was a serving officer of the Indian Navy working in Pakistan at its behest. He also acknowledged that he launched a covert operation against Pakistan from the Iranian port of Chahbahar and got instructions from Joint Secretary of RAW Anil Gupta. According to him RAW had been funding the Baloch separatists for carrying out their insurgency operations.

Not to forget in 2013 Latif Mehsud, leader of TTP who was caught in Afghanistan by NATO forces while returning after his meetings with the Afghan leaders, admitted that Afghan intelligence agency NDS and RAW were supporting TTP in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan. In this regard a dossier containing irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in acts of terrorism within Pakistan was shared with the UN, US and other important capitals.

The Economic Times, in its publication dated July 26, 2020 reported that the UN has shown graver concerns on the increasing footprint of ISIS in India and the ISIS web is spreading at an alarming pace.

To implement the given plan of action, Pakistan took all the required administrative steps in addition to promulgating necessary laws in this regard. The important legislation passed by the Parliament included The Foreign Exchange Regulations (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2020, The NACTA (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act, 2020, The UN Security Council (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Act, 2020, The Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Act, 2020, The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Procedure Act, 2020, The Modaraba Companies (Floatation and Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Cooperative Housing Society Bill, 2020 and others.

India as chairman of the Asia Pacific Group of FATF has been making strenuous efforts to push Pakistan into the black list but thanks to persistent support by China, Turkey and Malaysia it did not succeed in her nefarious designs. Former interior minister Rehman Malik in an article recently published in a national daily claimed that he had written to FATF on the issue and the reply he got was that Indian money laundering/terrorist financing did not fall within the domain of FATF. The foregoing facts prove beyond an iota of doubt that US-India nexus was responsible for pressurizing Pakistan by keeping her in the grey list.

The writer is a retired diplomat, and a member of the visiting faculty of the Riphah Institute of Media Sciences, Riphah International University, Islamabad