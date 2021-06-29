Opposition has done it’s work in amending budget: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government had the numbers to get the budget passed from the national assembly.

She said that the fact is that despite the presence of all members of the opposition, the budget could not be prevented from being passed. The budget was passed by 172 votes. There was no effect. Cheap political rhetoric is a futile exercise.

PMLN has played an effective role in the budget session. Soon after govt’s budget speech, PMLN exposed PTI’s false economic claims & the awaam-dushman measures silently inserted in the Finance Bill by PTI. Later, govt had to accept over 30 amendments in 6 clauses proposed by PMLN — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 29, 2021

The work of the opposition is to point out the flaws and shortcomings of the budget points. This is the first budget in history in which significant changes have taken place at the behest of the opposition and the government has had to take so many utterances in a row. More than 35 amendments were made in the 15 clauses proposed by the opposition in the Finance Bill she added.

In a tweet, she said that there is a difference between the budget presented on June 12 and the budget approved on June 29. Opposition played its constitutional role in the best interest of the people, political rhetoric cannot change reality.

She said that “Shehbaz Sharif was unable to participate in the NA session due to the sad demise of his cousin & brother-in-law, Tariq Shafi, he attended Shafi Sb’s funeral& qul ceremony today in Lahore. Those who were worried about his whereabouts can now call him to pay condolences.”

.@CMShehbaz was unable to participate in NA session today due to the sad demise of his cousin & brother-in-law,Tariq Shafi. @CMShehbaz attended Shafi Sb’s funeral& qul ceremony today in Lahore.Those who were worried about his whereabouts can now call him to pay condolences pic.twitter.com/kPtLC3q0M4 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 29, 2021