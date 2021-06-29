Tarin blames previous govts for neglecting agriculture sector, says new budget focused on uplifting poor



While addressing the floor of the National Assembly, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday said that a comprehensive roadmap to uplift the poor of the country has been presented for the first time in the country’s history in the budget 2021-22.

“People claimed to provide bread and butter and other things to the poor but failed in doing so, ” he said and added that PTI is serving the masses and we do not believe in mere slogans.

The minister held the past government responsible for neglecting the agriculture sector for which the incumbent government is importing wheat, ghee, and pulses.

We have proposed Rs63 billion for the uplift of the agriculture sector in the FY 2021-22 budget, he maintained.

“Insha Allah prosperity would be witnessed at a grass root level in the next few years.”

On the IMF bailout package, Tarin said the wrongdoings of the past government compelled the PTI government to go into a fresh IMF programme.

He said we are trying to expand the tax net in order to run the country better and advised the opposition members to do constructive criticism.

For the Ehsaas Programme, the finance minister said Rs260 billion have been proposed for the financial grants in the upcoming financial year 2021-22.