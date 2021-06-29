Pakistani children superhero series ‘Pak Titans’ launched

LAHORE: A five episode children’s animation series, Pak Titans, was released today.

The series is based on the superhero characters from the book Pak Titans and the Rogue Scientists, the animation for the series has been done by Karo Kuch.

The series follows the adventures of four friends, Zoya, Nina, Ahmad and Raza who one day acquire super powers and use them to fight a group of rogue scientists working at the behest of aliens to enslave humanity.

From overcoming a mysterious sea monster to putting an end to a spate of crimes, the four Pak Titans come to the aid of Karachi’s citizens of Karachi, who are under attack by the rogue scientists and their henchmen.

