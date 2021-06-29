Singer Allah Ditta Loney Wala passes away

Allah Ditta Lonay Wala, a noted artist breathed his last at a hospital.

In 1957, he was born at a village near Chiniot, Punjab and rose to fame as a singer.

The Pride of Performance winning actor is well known for his hit albums like ‘Shaaman Pei Gaiaan’, ‘Ticketaan Do Lei Lei’ and ‘Mein Cham Cham Nachi Phiraan.

He began his singing career by singing ‘Bazm-e-Adab’ and he won laurels at various forums.

According to reports, his eldest son Zaheer Abbas Loney Wala is a producer at Radio Pakistan.

His other son Waseem Abbas is a businessman in London, while his youngest son Nadeem Abbas is a successful folk singer.

His first song is ‘Bismillah Karaan’ brought fame overnight, similar to his father.