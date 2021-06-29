Tourists barred from entering GB without vaccination certificate



Administrator Municipal Corporation Gilgit Capt (retd) Osama Majeed Cheema has banned tourists from entering the city without Coronavirus vaccination certificate. Local and non-local tourists will have to bring a vaccination certificate to enter the city.

He said in a statement issued to the media on Monday that hotel owners in the municipal limits would have to undergo corona vaccination in all cases and would not be allowed to work in hotels without vaccination. Due to the carelessness of the people, the virus is spreading rapidly in the city, which is a matter of concern. The people need to understand that coronavirus is a walking death, and extraordinary precautions are needed to avoid it, for which vaccination is essential.

He said that the district administration would implement the coronavirus SOPs in all cases, and the citizens would have to cooperate with the city administration.

Later, following the orders of Assistant Commissioner Gilgit, the health department team Tehsil Office Employees were also vaccinated against coronavirus, the staff administered the first and second doses, and those who did not receive the dose were instructed to be vaccinated at all costs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Gilgit paid a detailed visit to the hotels and guest rooms to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs. Deputy Commissioner Gilgit gave a detailed briefing to the hotel managers regarding the existing tourists.

Gilgit Deputy Commissioner expressed his displeasure to the hotel managers and asked them to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs. Deputy Commissioner Gilgit, while expressing anger over the owners of hotels, said that rooms should be provided to future tourists after obtaining vaccination certificates from them and heavy fines should be imposed on hotel owners who do not comply with COVID-19 SOPs.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Gilgit issued limits to the area magistrate. Deputy Commissioner Gilgit, while issuing further instructions to the hotel owners, said that it has been made mandatory for all the staff of the hotels to be vaccinated against covid vaccine and in case of non-vaccination, the hotel will be sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Gilgit along with his team also took a detailed look at the check post. The Deputy Commissioner Gilgit while issuing instructions to the representatives of the Health Department said that all the tourists coming to Gilgit city should ensure the test of COVID-19. Deputy Commissioner Gilgit also directed the security personnel present at the check post. He said that the health department should cooperate with the representatives so that all the vehicles coming to Gilgit could be checked.