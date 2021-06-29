Parliament should be taken into confidence on Israeli contacts, says Zardari

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the government should take parliament into confidence on its contacts with Israel.

Talking to media outside the National Assembly building on Tuesday, Mr Zardari called upon the government to take the parliament into confidence regarding any attempt to establish contacts with Israel.

On Afghanistan, the former president warned that the situation was precarious and hazardous and it could impact Pakistan. He was of the view that it was necessary to keep an eye on the Afghanistan issue and ‘doing some thinking on the Afghan situation is the need of the hour.’

He asked the government to take the parliament aboard on every matter.

When a journalist asked him what did he reckon, would the government stay in power or fall? He retorted how come the government would fall when there was already no government.

Court appearance

Earlier, Asif Zardari left the accountability court within minutes as the court allowed him to leave during the hearing of fake accounts reference against him.

Judge Asghar Ali of an Islamabad accountability court was hearing a reference against the former president on suspicious transactions on Tuesday. His counsel Farooq Naek presented the bail order of Mr Zardari to the accountability court. He said that the high court had granted bail to the former president in this case.

Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also accompanying him.

Two weeks ago, the accountability court summoned former president Zardari on June 29 in an alleged illegal transaction of Rs8 billion in a fake bank accounts case.

The court also summoned former president’s alleged front man Mushtaq Ahmad.

The judge said Zardari would be provided with a copy of the reference on arrival following which date would be fixed for his indictment in the case.