NCOC reports the lowest number of Covid cases since October

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has reported that Pakistan continues to report fewer cases of Covid-19, with 735 people having contracted the virus.

This is the lowest number of coronavirus cases since October 25, when 707 cases were reported in a day.

According to the NCOC the positivity rate stands at 1.78% with 23 people passing away from the infection.

Around 41,133 tests were conducted throughout the country by the NCOC.

Currently, the country has 32,153 active cases of infection, with the total number of cases of covid increasing to 956,392.

The total number of deaths across Pakistan has increased to 22,254, while the total recoveries have risen to 901,985.