Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to make Maryam part of AJK election campaign

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation on Monday. The Sharif brothers deliberated the upcoming election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Both agreed to task PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to also run the party’s election campaign in the region. The former premier asked both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to jointly run the campaign and address separate public meetings, making the incumbent government’s Kashmir policy and rising inflation the target of their criticism at the political gatherings. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already arrived in AJK to lead his party’s campaign to woo voters ahead of the election slated for July 25. On Sunday, the All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced an electoral alliance for the upcoming elections in AJK.













