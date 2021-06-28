SHC suspends TikTok till July 8 for celebrating LGBT-pride month

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday banned popular social media platform TikTok in the country over “immoral content” and celebrating “LGBT-Pride Month”.

The latest ban, the third with in the last two years, will be applicable till at least July 8, which is the next date of hearing.

“In view of such submission[s] by the representative of the defendant No. 2, the ban was lifted from the defendant No. 3, but the defendant No. 3, paying no heed to the constant undertakings and assurances given by them before various Courts and the defendant No., nor respecting the law and the basic injunctions of Islam as well as the culture of Pakistan, has recently started a social media campaign whereby they are celebrating ‘LGBT-Pride Month’,” read the court order.

“Let [a] notice be issued to the defendants as well as DAG [Deputy Attorney General] Pakistan for 08.07.2021 and till then the defendant No. 2 is hereby directed to suspend the operations of and/or access to the TikTok application in Pakistan.”

On April 1, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed to lift the ban on popular video-sharing social networking service TikTok, directing the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure non-access to unethical and objectionable material keeping in view the provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.