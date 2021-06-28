Chairman presents NAB’s annual report to Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House Today on Monday

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal presented NAB’s annual report for 2020 to the Chairman Senate. Chairman NAB while briefing the Chairman of Upper House about the ongoing accountability process in the country said that steps are being taken to make the accountability process more transparent and effective in the country so that an impartial system of accountability can be established.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that transparency and impartiality in the accountability process should be maintained in all cases and it should be ensured that the perception of alleged harassment of traders and investors under the guise of accountability process should be dispelled.

The Chairman Senate said that eradication of corruption would provide a better environment to the business community which would boost trade and investment in the country. The Chairman NAB informed the Chairman Senate that positive suggestions from the Members of Parliament, concerned stakeholders and the business community would be welcomed.

He said that no one needs to be afraid of the accountability process. The agenda of the National Accountability Bureau is only to provide a conducive and corruption free environment for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.