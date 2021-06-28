Next AJK PM, President will be from PTI: Chaudhry Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday claimed that the next Prime Minister and President of Azad Kashmir will be from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, PTI leader Shaukat Basra called on Governor Punjab and discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an ambassador of Kashmiris as well as Palestinians and no matter what tactics are adopted by opposition parties, the government will give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis. He further said that the masses stand for the policies of the government and they will not support elements who want unrest in the country. Opposition parties will be defeated by PTI just like Gilgit Baltistan elections, he claimed.