COVID-19 national tally reports lowest death number in June

The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,225 with 914 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 910 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours. Twenty corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 19 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab and Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 20 deaths, 11 of them died while under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,961 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 20 of them admitted during the past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 2.05 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 24 percent, Peshawar 19 percent, Bahawalpur 22 percent and Multan 27 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 42 percent, Rawalpindi 17 percent, Karachi 25 percent and Muzaffarabad 19 percent.

Around 258 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 44,496 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 14,052 in Sindh, 15,565 in Punjab, 10,106 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,180 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 790 in Balochistan, 339 in GB, and 464 in AJK.

Around 901,201 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 955,657 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,243, Balochistan 27,064, GB 6,019, ICT 82,596, KP 137,759, Punjab 345,900 and Sindh 336,076.

About 22,231 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,418 people perished in Sindh, seven of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Sunday.

Some 10,729 people died in Punjab with eight deaths occurring in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,308 people died in KP, four of them died in hospitals, 776 individuals died in ICT, 307 people died in Balochistan, 111 infected people perished in GB and 582 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,460,890 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,214 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.