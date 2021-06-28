President urges ulema to aim sermons for social reformation

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the Ulema (religious leaders) to spread messages of social reformation through their Friday’s sermons and contribute towards promoting moral values, inter-faith harmony and tolerance.

Talking to a delegation of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (CRHC) led by its Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president also stressed raising awareness about important social issues, particularly the women’s right of inheritance.

The president said Islam was the first religion that granted women their right of inheritance and emphasized upon Ulema needed to create awareness among the people, in this regard, through the platform of mosque.

He advised the Ulema to sensitize the people on the importance of family planning in view of the impact of growing population and other issues such as climate change. He lauded the role of Ulema in promoting religious harmony in the country as well as guiding and educating the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Hafiz Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Zameer Ahmad Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Yusuf Kashmiri, Mufti Fazal Jameel Rizvi, Allama Syed Ali Karar Naqvi, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Mufti Qari Mehrullah, Pir Syed Habibullah Chishti, the ex-officio members of CRHC, members of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.