Builder, residents file review pleas in Nasla Tower case

Nasla Tower builder and residents on Monday urged the Supreme Court to revisit its verdict about demolishing the high-rise residential project because no illegality occurred during the allotment of the piece of land.

On June 16, while hearing pleas against encroachments in the city the top court issued directives to Karachi commissioner to demolish Nalsa Tower after getting the place vacant and submit a compliance report during the next hearing.

The top court has also directed the builder to ensure refund of the amount to the place residents saying the owners of the tower shall refund the price of shops/residential units and other areas sold by them in any form to the registered owners within a period of three months.

The court also said in its order, “In case of delay, the claimants can claim mark-up/profit at the bank rate together with damages.” Besides, the court said that there is “no denial” that the plot was expanded illegally. The court said in the order that the original plot was 780 square yards but the tower was built on 1,044 square yards. “A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased,” it said.

Invoking the review jurisdiction of the top court on Monday the petitioners submitted that the land for the project was allotted according to the law saying the allotment of additional land for the project was also legal.

It is pertinent to mention that the high-rise building has 43 luxury apartments whereas an estimated market cost of each flat is around Rs35 million.