Nationwide gas suspension unacceptable: FPCCI

President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoon on Monday said a nationwide gas suspention for seven unacceptable as it will take a toll on masses and industry while the CNG sector will be one of the worst-hit.

Sales tax on LNG import for the CNG sector has been increased by 12 percent while five percent Customs duty has been imposed which should be reversed or this sector will crumble, he said. Speaking at a press conference, Nasir Hayat Magoon said that the gas crisis is an outcome of mismanagement as gas supply is being suspended across the country from June 29 which is outcome of gross incompetence. He said that delay in LNG imports, blocking LNG imports by the CNG sector for years, and maintenance of gas fields and LNG terminal at the wrong time when electricity demand is at its peak speak volumes about the expertise of concerned officials.

He said that now a decision has been reached to import furnace oil to reduce the shortfall which is a costly option and linked to wrong decisions by authorities. The President FPCCI said that the government would not import gas in time and it will not allow the private sector to import gas which is creating multiple problems.

Speaking at the occasion, Group Leader of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Paracha said that energy policies are not according to the ground realities and the country will have to suffer energy crisis as long as the CNG sector is not allowed to import gas.

LNG import by the troubled CNG sector will end load-shedding and benefit the government by Rs82 billion annually but this is not acceptable to some bureaucrats as the Sui companies are damaging businesses and jobs.

Ghiyas Paracha noted that Sindh and Punjab is using imported gas therefore there is no rationale in discontinuing their gas supply even if the local gas is in short supply. Chairman APCNGA Khalid Latif said that Rs450 billion have been invested in the CNG sector which is not on the brink of threatening investments and jobs.