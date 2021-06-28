SNGPL Organizes E-Kachehri

To facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints, SNGPL organized e-Kachehri at its Head Office under the directions of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J.Hamdani listened public grievances during the kachehri and directed relevant Executives for immediate redressal of complaints. It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and to ensure safety of consumers, Prime Minister of Pakistan had directed utility companies to organize e-Kachehris to ensure quick resolution of public complaints. SNGPL led the way by organizing e-Kachehris initially at its regional offices where the Regional Heads listened to the consumers’ complaints.

Consumers lodged complaints related to provision of connection, gas pressure and billing during the kachehri held at the Head Office. MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani, while directing the relevant Executives, assured consumers of quick resolution of their issues. The consumers appreciated the initiative of e-Kachehri terming it as a welcoming move which helped them in directly accessing MD SNGPL.