RSOs training to start RCC in colleges

The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) concluded the 1st Training of Trainer (TOT) of 27 Rescue & Safety Officers (RSOs) from different districts of Punjab at Emergency Services Academy for implementation of Rescue Cadet Course (RCC) in colleges and universities of Punjab. He said you have been trained to bring social change through training of Rescue Scouts so that we can have a first aider in every home and safety promotion in their respective communities. These views were shared by DG Rescue while addressing the closing ceremony of the Rescue & Safety Officers held at Safety Wing of Emergency Services Academy here on Monday. The Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Head of Safety Wing Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Training Instructors and course participants attended the ceremony.

Addressing the course participants, Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated RSOs of the 1st Batch on the successful completion of their course. He said that being Rescue & Safety Officers you are the real change ambassador in your town/tehsils. You need to train teams of trainers in your respective districts on RCC modules and meanwhile prepare districts plan for implementation of the RCC in colleges and universities. After training of fire rescuers as trainers on RCC, the students in colleges and universities shall be trained in 10 days on RCC training with daily drills to make them disciplined uniformed corps. DG PESD further said that volunteers from communities shall be trained on Basic life support, bleeding control and rescue techniques under the Pakistan Life Savers Program to have the first aider in every home.

Earlier, Course Coordinator Muhammad Ahsan presented the course report and appraised DG PESD that 27 RSOs in the first batch have been trained in one-week Training of Trainers (ToT) course on civic responsibilities, the importance of the emergency call, basic life support & first aid, firefighting and fire safety, rescue techniques, water purification methods, personal hygiene, risk assessment, diseases prevention, waste management, road safety, community watch, kitchen gardening and plantation.

At In the end, RSO Zaki Haider presented the collective impression of this course on the behalf of course participants. He thanked the DG PESD Punjab, Instructors of ESA for proving them an opportunity of this course. He marked that this course would be fruitful for them to impart the training at the community level. He also expressed that we shall implement this training to make our youth responsible, trained on first aid and promote safety in their respective communities.