Brutality that refuses to die

A force founded to strengthen the institution of the British Raj was bound to misuse power just to keep the public on its toes. However, we have been living in an independent country for the last seven decades. Thus, the Jalllianwala Bagh massacre should just have been an ugly reminder of the colonial past. As many Pakistanis reckon on the idea of a more restrained and civilised police, Lahore Additional District & Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan Aziz has shown grave concern over the high incidence of police misconduct. It was heartening to see a key pillar of the state come into the open with reservations over another cornerstone. Largely, because this censure of custodial torture (in violation of Article 14 (2) of the Constitution) should have been made a part of the official record a long time ago.

A very pertinent question about why the post-independence administration did not make any serious endeavours to change this high-handedness boggles many minds. The leaders’ personal history with the lathi-charge and seemingly neverending ad hoc sentences could not do the trick. The unfortunate sequelae of preferring a power instrument instead of a professionally competent institution is the endemic “thana culture.” Notorious for corruption and abuse, the Pakistani police is one of the most widely feared and least trusted government department. Considering the influence of local bigwigs on the lawmen, why wouldn’t the hoi polloi scramble like a bat out of hell at the mere sight of a police car?

In a perfect world, Amal Umar’s untimely death, the barbaric murder in Sahiwal and the chronicles of fake encounter specialist (Asif Ali Zardari’s “brave child”) Rao Anwar should not have allowed to become a disgraceful trend. Yet, the authoritarian culture continues in all its glory. Even the harshest of PM Khan’s critics cannot make light of his constant efforts in revolutionising the police system. Model police stations, nonpartisan appointments, eschewed political interference and strong accountability are only some of his lofty goals in fashioning truly independent police. While the ruling party made phenomenal strides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its last tenure, the kaptaan is having a hard time putting the house in order now. Of course, giving a facelift to a force that merely acted as a political arm of a party for over a decade is no small task. Add to that the constant conundrum of changing police chiefs in the biggest province and unwavering support for the PML-N within!

Since the road to hell is paved with good intentions, words alone cannot miraculously transform a repressive and discriminator body into a moral authority. The change has to come from within. No qualms about that. There is no end to the debate on sweetened deals with low-ranking police officers and rampant corruption. Their performance–rather lack of– simply adds another layer to public distrust and widespread fear. For whoever raises his voice can easily go missing in a blink of an eye. This sad, gruesome practice of “fighting crime” is sustained by the silent support of those behind the steering wheel. Listing down instances where police officers have wronged mostly innocent “suspects” in the name of justice is a futile exercise. Have we forgotten the inhumane treatment of mentally ill Salahuddin in police custody that led to his death? The iron fist continues to harass the masses cloaked in a velvet glove. So much for living in the 21st century where torture is the rule of the day! Still, Judge Aziz’s remarks are a true beacon of hope for those waiting for justice to reign supreme! Let this remarkable beginning lead to reforms testament to the government’s crusade against police militarisation. *