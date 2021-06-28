MG Motors Pakistan set to launch latest Electric Vehicle MGZS

In the latest, MG Motors Pakistan organised a test drive of MG’s modern electric vehicle MGZS in Karachi.

A large number of citizens along with their families enjoyed the drive of the new electric SUV with attractive design and modern technology. The test drive was arranged on the track of Omni Karting Circuit, PAF Colony Korangi Creek.

Citizens who enjoyed the test drive of the electric vehicle said that it is a unique vehicle in terms of design, performance and is more suitable in terms of price which is a unique increase in the choice of vehicles in Pakistan.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Syed Asif Ahmed, GM Marketing and Sales, MGK, said that GM Motors has revolutionised the auto industry of Pakistan, with its fully electric MGZS. He said the MGZS is unique and unparalleled in terms of design, luxury, and performance.

No other car in Pakistan can compete with it in terms of safety, Ahmed challenged. Two airbags are standard in Pakistani markets but MGZS is equipped with six airbags. He said that MG has a history of 100 years and this globally popular brand has revolutionised the auto sector of Pakistan.

The MG ZS EV is a sub-compact crossover electric SUV that was launched globally in 2018. The car features a 44.5 kWh battery and an electric motor installed over the front axle of the car. It generates 350 Newton meters of torque and powers the vehicle with 140 hp. The vehicle does not have many competitors in Pakistan as there are not many popular electric cars in the country. The MG ZS EV will be first of its kind in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, MG began the local assembly of the ZS EV at its plant in Lahore, which was a promising achievement for both the auto manufacturer and the auto industry as it gives a chance to other companies for investing in Pakistan in the latest EV technology. MG JW SEZ’s key partner, Javed Afridi, had tweeted a video of the MG ZS EV being assembled in Pakistan with the inscription “Made in Pakistan”. This makes the MG ZS EV the first automaker to unveil Pakistan’s first locally assembled EV.

MG uncovered the cost of the ZS EV had already started its pre-bookings. Its cost has been set at Rs. 6.85 million, which is Rs. 2.75 million more than the cost of its petrol driven MG ZS.