Super-rich will be able to buy £8 million apartments on the world’s largest yacht

The world’s largest yacht has been unveiled and she’s so big a new category has been coined for her – ‘yacht liner’. ‘Somnio’ will launch in 2024 and, with a length of 222m, will be easy to spot from the outside. Only a privileged few, though, will get to view the 500 million-euro boat from the inside. That’s because she’ll serve as a jaw-dropping floating condo for the super-rich, offering 39 ultra-luxury apartments starting at 9.5million euros. The identity of the owners will remain a tightly guarded secret, with the chance to buy one of the apartments coming by invitation or referral only. The chosen 39 will experience a life on the ocean waves like no other, on a boat conceived by two of the world’s foremost architectural and design studios, London-based Winch Design and Tillberg Design of Sweden. The apartments will be spread over six decks, each one fully customisable.













