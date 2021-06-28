Czechs upset 10-man Netherlands to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

BUDAPEST: The Czech Republic reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals Sunday after stunning the 10-man Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest thanks to second-half strikes by Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick. The goals, a header by Holes and a clinical finish by Schick, arrived after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute, and secured the efficient Czechs a deserved berth in the last eight against Denmark in Baku on July 3. Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, who said winning the tournament was his objective, was left to rue his misfiring side’s failure to land a shot on target in a tense and often niggly encounter. Having emerged as Group C winners with a 100 percent record after playing all three of their games in Amsterdam, the fancied Dutch were on the road for the first time in the tournament.













