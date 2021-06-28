Tiafoe inflicts more woe on Tsitsipas

LONDON: Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first big name to exit Wimbledon on the first day of play Monday, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to Frances Tiafoe of the United States. It was quite a contrast in fortunes for the Greek who only a fortnight ago lost in five sets to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final. Tsitsipas has now lost in the first round at Wimbledon on three occasions. Tiafoe, the world number 57, goes on to face either Canada’s Vasek Pospisil or Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32. It was the first time in 12 attempts that 23-year-old Tiafoe had beaten a played ranked in the top five in the world. “It sounds pretty damn good,” grinned Tiafoe when that was put to him on court after the match. This is definitely one of my best wins. I want to play the best players in world on this type of stage. This is what it’s all about. I am not sure how I would have performed if I had been on an outside court (he was on Court No1). Playing on a show court makes a difference.” Tiafoe’s best showing at Wimbledon was reaching the third round in 2018. However, he believes beating someone of Tsitsipas’s class can be a game-changer.













