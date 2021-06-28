Being a dad is the best thing that’s ever happened to me: Ed Sheeran

You could say Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have found love right where they are. The 30-year-old singer dished on his life as a new dad during a recent interview on SiriusXM Hits 1. “It is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said. “There’s so many different sides and shades to it. There’s difficult days. There’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a roller-coaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say, but it’s amazing. I love it.”

Last September, Sheeran announced that he and Seaborn welcomed their first child together: A daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. And it looks like he’s already noticed a change in his schedule since entering fatherhood. Nope, not the sleep part. Well, probably the sleep part but he also noted he’s much more “structured” with his day when it comes to songwriting.

“Usually, if I was in the studio, I would just kind of work until it was done,” he explained, “whereas now, like, I did a recording session and I was in Los Angeles the other day, and, you know, producers and writers and artists…they kind of get to the studio at, like, 1:00 PM, maybe 2:00, maybe 6pm and they just kind of work into the night. But I was like, with the guy I was working with, I was like, ‘I’m going to be there at 9am and I’m going to leave at 5pm and just come in any time between that.’ Cause, like, I feel like with a kid, you need a structured workday.”

The little one isn’t the only new addition in Sheeran’s life. On June 25, he released his new song “Bad Habits” And while the Grammy winner previously joked to BBC Radio 1, Lyra “just cries” when she hears his music, it looks like she’s becoming a fan.

“Oddly enough since I said that she actually stopped crying now when I play the tune,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s because she recognized my voice. But I’ve been playing her some of the new stuff and, yeah, she’s just cool, man.”

Becoming a parent has also given Sheeran a new perspective on his relationship with his own mom and dad. In a separate conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, for instance, he revealed it’s “completely changed.” Admittedly, he said, “It was amazing before, but now it’s just like there’s this eternal gratefulness and respect of being, like, I know what they went through and I’m still kind of, like, going through it.”

The other lesson he’s learned? “No one knows what they’re doing,” the “Shape of You” star added. “I see people, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that guy’s the best dad in the world.’ But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I’m learning day by day. So, I think it’s amazing.”

Overall, he said his “lifestyle has completely shifted,” such as by getting up early and exercising.

“I used to do everything to excess, like real excess,” Sheeran said. “Like, I would go to a restaurant and be like, ‘Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I’ll just, I’ll eat all of that.’ I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff. And I just found, like, when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was, like, right at this point, water might break anytime and I’m just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I’m meant to be. And yeah, and then from there it’s kind of been like clean, healthy living.”