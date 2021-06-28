Tyler, The Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for past Tweets

Tyler, The Creator is issuing an apology to Selena Gomez. In verse, naturally. The 30-year-old rapper just dropped his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and although the project is en route to massive commercial success-there’s one song in particular that’s catching the ears and eyes of fans everywhere.

In the song, “Manifesto,” the Odd Future member revealed that he has apologised to Selena personally after past tweets from 2010 and 2011 resurfaced of the musician allegedly writing explicit and inappropriate language towards the “Same Old Love” singer. At the time of the alleged tweets, the Rare Beauty founder would’ve been between 18 and 19 years old.

The lyrics in the single included the words: “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy s–t. Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her. Back when I was tryna f–k Bieber, Just-in.”

His words are also in reference to Selena’s past relationship with singer Justin Bieber, who was a close friend of Tyler’s. Just as a refresher for those who may not remember: Selena and Justin first began dating in December 2010 and had an on-and-off relationship for years until the two officially called it quits in March 2018.

And, as Tyler revealed in a 2013 interview with Power 106 FM Los Angeles, at the time, he and the actress didn’t “really get along.”

When one of the hosts told the “Yonkers” rapper to make amends with Selena, Tyler responded by saying, “No, we don’t like each other. Cause, you know like kicking it with Justin, that’s my homeboy-she always be mean mugging me. Like why are you hating on me?”

Selena has yet to publicly address the past tweets, the song or the apology, but maybe she’ll address Tyler if she gets lost in his music.