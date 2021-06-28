Celebs congratulate Mahira as she completes 10 years in showbiz

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani sensation best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid’s ‘Humsafar; for which she received numerous awards, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.

She started her career as a VJ in 2006. She made her screen debut in drama serial Neeyat and Shoaib Mansoor’s film Bol opposite Atif Aslam in 2011, which earned her a Lux Style Award for Best Actress nomination. Her role in Humsafar earned her a Lux Style Award for Satellite Best TV Actress and Hum Award for Best Onscreen Couple.

On the 24th of June 2021, Mahira Khan has completed a decade in Pakistan’s entertainment industry because both of her debut projects were released on the same day in 2011.

The actress has shared a gratitude post on social media handles after completing ten years in the industry with the caption, “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011.”

“I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock-solid, behind me. My constant. I am so grateful for the love. I promise to work harder, I promise to give back I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen. So much love,” she added.

Celebrities have also congratulated Mahira Khan after she shared a post on her Instagram. Pakistan drama industry’s sensation Ayeza Khan commented “Inspiration”.

Actress Ayesha Omar wrote “So much love, and respect, always.”

Model and actress Nadia Hussain wrote “Congrats my love”.