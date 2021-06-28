Freida Pinto and Cory Tran to become parents

Actor Freida Pinto and fiance Cory Tran on Monday announced they are set to welcome their first child.

The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement, accompanied with lovely pictures showing Freida’s baby bump.

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall!” Freida wrote alongside the photos. Freida Pinto got engaged to longtime boyfriend Cory Tran in November 2019. At the time, the couple had shared the news on Instagram on Cory’s birthday.

“It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!” Freida’s post read.

Cory Tran had also shared a beautiful picture of himself with Freida and written, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

Freida Pinto, who shot to fame with Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning 2008 British drama Slumdog Millionaire, was last seen in Hillbilly Elegy, a 2020 American drama film, directed by Ron Howard.