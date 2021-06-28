Bilawal welcomes meeting of National Security Council on Afghanistan

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari applauded National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s decision to convene a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Afghanistan and said he will attend.

“I had asked on the floor of the house that the relevant agencies and institutions brief the Parliament on the Afghanistan situation,” Bilawal tweeted.

The PPP chairperson welcomed Speaker Qaiser’s decision and said that he will participate in the meeting on Afghanistan.

Later, while speaking to the media outside the parliament, Bilawal claimed that the speaker had summoned a meeting of the NSC on his party’s recommendation.

The PPP chairman also said that he does not consider PM Imran Khan’s comments on giving military bases to the US after the withdrawal of NATO troops.

“We will keep our point of view over giving military bases in the NSC committee,” said Bilawal. He also claimed that the NSC was formed on the recommendation of the PPP.